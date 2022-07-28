Naidu tours in flood hit mandals of Bhadrachalam

TDP chief and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu started his tour in the seven mandals of Bhadrachalam area along Godavari river on Thursday. Chandrababu Naidu started his tour from Vijayawada and reached Velairupadu mandal in the morning.

The TDP rank and file received him with much fanfare all along the route starting from Gollapudi on the outskirts of Vijayawada. The TDP leaders and workers led by former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao welcomed Chandrababu Naidu at Mylavaram in NTR district.

Naidu reached the area passing through Sathupalli and Aswaraopet in Telangana. Chandrababu Naidu met the flood victims of Velairpadu mandal where he interacted with the victims. Some of the flood victims told the TDP chief that the government had completely ignored them during the floods.

They also complained to the TDP chief that they were not given the flood relief support by the government. The local YSR Congress leaders were guiding the official in the distribution of the flood relief grocery, they said.

“The TDP families are not given the flood relief help. The YSR Congress leaders here are forcing the officials not to give any support for the TDP families,” the locals said. They requested Chandrababu Naidu to raise the issue and ensure that they also get the help from the government.

The TDP chief would stay in the night at Bhadrachalam and resume his tour of the flood hit mandals on Friday. He would tour Etapaka and Chinthuru mandals.