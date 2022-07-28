Sir Teaser: Relevant & Well-Packaged

Advertisement

Tamil Star Dhanush is teaming up with Venky Atluri in Telugu – Tamil bilingual – ‘Sir’. The movie is being produced by Sitara Naga Vamsi and Trivikram’s wife Sai Soujanya.

The teaser of the movie is out today as Dhanush’s Birthday special.

Sir deals with a serious and relevant subject like how corporates are killing the education system for minting money.

It is the fight of a lecturer, Balagangadhar Tilak against that system. The makers should be appreciated for packaging a very important issue plaguing society stuffed with perfect commercial elements.

Everybody will connect to the subject and at the same time, it is not preachy.

Sir release date is yet to be announced. But the teaser leaves a nice mark on the audience and is a perfect start to the promotions.