Every Frame Of Sita Ramam Will Be Like A Painting

Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam had hit the right nodes with the recent trailer release. All eyes are on the movie releasing on August 5th. Senior Producer Aswini Dutt who is presenting the film has interacted with the Press about the movie.

“I have made many memorable films in my career but I always wanted to do a love story. Finally, it happened with Sita Ramam. Balachander’s Maro Charitra and Maniratnam’s Geethanjali are landmark films in the history. Sita Ramam will also add to the list,” he said.

Aswini Dutt appreciated director Hanu Raghavapudi very much. “He is a technically sound director. Every frame of his looks like a painting. With locales of Kashmir and all, it is almost like he played football. Audience will be very impressed,” he told.

Dutt also added that Dulquer is a natural choice for the film even though there are many heroes in Telugu. “He brings a nationwide reach and also is a terrific actor like his father. I am even ready to make one film with him every year,” he said about the actor.

The Senior producer is also excited about his next, Project K with Prabhas. “The movie is shaping up really well. It is like Indian Avengers. We are targeting International markets with it. It will release in October 2023 or January 2024,” he said.