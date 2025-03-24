Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film in 2026

Natural Star Nani is on a break and he is done with the shoot of his upcoming film HIT 3. The actor will promote the film which is slated for May 1st release. Nani has been in talks with sensible director Sekhar Kammula from a long time and the project is delayed. Sekhar Kammula is busy carving Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer Kubera. The film is announced for June release and after Sekhar is relieved from the film, he will work on the final script.

Nani has given his formal nod for the idea narrated by Sekhar Kammula long ago. The project was planned to start this year and it is now pushed to 2026. Nani will allocate dates for this film as per his availability next year. He will not allocate bulk dates for Sekhar Kammula as Nani has multiple films lined up for 2026. He would be allocating ten days every month for Sekhar Kammula. The film is said to be a sensible entertainer in Sekhar Kammula’s style. Asian Suniel is on board to produce this prestigious film.

Nani will soon kickstart the shoot of The Paradise directed by Srikanth Odela. He has Sujeeth’s film lined up after The Paradise.