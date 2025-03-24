x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film in 2026

Published on March 24, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film in 2026
image
KTR and YS Jagan’s Similar Scripts
image
Pawan Kalyan’s statement about his Film Career
image
Grok: The Immature Chatbot
image
Photos: Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch

Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film in 2026

Natural Star Nani is on a break and he is done with the shoot of his upcoming film HIT 3. The actor will promote the film which is slated for May 1st release. Nani has been in talks with sensible director Sekhar Kammula from a long time and the project is delayed. Sekhar Kammula is busy carving Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer Kubera. The film is announced for June release and after Sekhar is relieved from the film, he will work on the final script.

Nani has given his formal nod for the idea narrated by Sekhar Kammula long ago. The project was planned to start this year and it is now pushed to 2026. Nani will allocate dates for this film as per his availability next year. He will not allocate bulk dates for Sekhar Kammula as Nani has multiple films lined up for 2026. He would be allocating ten days every month for Sekhar Kammula. The film is said to be a sensible entertainer in Sekhar Kammula’s style. Asian Suniel is on board to produce this prestigious film.

Nani will soon kickstart the shoot of The Paradise directed by Srikanth Odela. He has Sujeeth’s film lined up after The Paradise.

Previous KTR and YS Jagan’s Similar Scripts
else

TRENDING

image
Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film in 2026
image
Pawan Kalyan’s statement about his Film Career
image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Trailer: Laugh Riot

Latest

image
Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film in 2026
image
KTR and YS Jagan’s Similar Scripts
image
Pawan Kalyan’s statement about his Film Career
image
Grok: The Immature Chatbot
image
Photos: Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch

Most Read

image
KTR and YS Jagan’s Similar Scripts
image
Grok: The Immature Chatbot
image
YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Gets “Prestigious” Doctorate!

Related Articles

Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy