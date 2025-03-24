x
Politics

KTR and YS Jagan’s Similar Scripts

Published on March 24, 2025 by nymisha

KTR and YS Jagan’s Similar Scripts

In politics, it seems like opposition leaders often end up using the same lines. Recently, Telangana’s KT Rama Rao (KTR) made headlines with his strong statements, but they sounded eerily familiar. He said, “Catch the thieves and let them go. The police have learned from BRS leaders.” He even added, “I’m not as good as KCR, but our time will come again. We’ll settle scores with those who wronged us.”

KTR seems to have borrowed the script from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he also echoed similar sentiments. He once said, “Even if they retire and flee to another country, we’ll bring them back and settle all accounts. We’ll ensure justice is served.” This rhetoric of warning opponents and promising retribution has become a common theme among opposition leaders.

What’s interesting is how these leaders, who once wielded power, are now on the receiving end of the same tactics they used. During their tenure, both BRS in Telangana and YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh were accused of misusing police and government machinery to target political rivals. Now, in opposition, they’re facing similar treatment from the new governments.

This cycle of political vendettas raises questions about the state of democracy. While leaders like Revanth Reddy in Telangana and Nara Lokesh in Andhra Pradesh are taking a tougher stance, the real question is: Will this ever end, or is it just politics as usual?

In the end, it seems like the more things change in politics, the more they stay the same. The same old dialogues, the same old threats, and the same old games continue to play out, leaving the public to wonder if there’s any room for real progress.

