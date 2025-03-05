Nara Lokesh hits back at YS Jagan for insulting Pawan

AP HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh hit back at YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for humiliating Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Calling YS Jaganmohan Reddy as arrogance personified, Lokesh urged former CM to do introspection.

“YS Jaganmohan Reddy is arrogance personified. If arrogance wears pant and shirt, then it will be YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Though AP people defeated YS Jaganmohan Reddy with huge majority and did not even give Opposition status, instead of doing introspection, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is spewing venom on CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan,” said HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, speaking at Assembly Point on Wednesday.

As YS Jaganmohan Reddy made humiliating comments against Deputy CM and Janasena chief, calling Pawan Kalyan as more than corporator and less than MLA, Nara Lokesh came forward to defend Pawan.

“YS Jaganmohan Reddy is clearly frustrated. As people did not even give him Opposition status, he is making senseless statements. He has made humiliating comments against Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should analyse why people gave him 11 seats. Should analyse how many seats his YSRCP got and how many seats Pawan’s Janasena got. He should stop making derogatory statements against CM and Deputy CM,” said Nara Lokesh defending Deputy CM and TDP’s main ally Pawan Kalyan.

Nara Lokesh warned YS Jaganmohan Reddy that TDP will hit back with equal power, if YS Jaganmohan Reddy makes irresponsible comments against CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Nara Lokesh mocked YSRCP supremo saying that after jolted by TDP’s thumping victory in MLC elections, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flew from Bengaluru to Amaravati to make his presence felt. Lokesh added that YS Jagan has no patience and will fly back to Bengaluru in another two days.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s comments on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are going viral on media and social media. While YSRCP cadre are sharing them, Janasena supporters are expressing ire on former CM for humiliating Deputy CM.