x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
View all stories
Home > Politics

Nara Lokesh hits back at YS Jagan for insulting Pawan

Published on March 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Congress hit-wicket in Graduates MLC election
image
Kamal Haasan Slams Central Government Over Delimitation and Hindi Imposition
image
Photos : Minister Lokesh Attended MLA Bode Prasad Son’s Wedding
image
Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra off to Odisha
image
Nara Lokesh hits back at YS Jagan for insulting Pawan

Nara Lokesh hits back at YS Jagan for insulting Pawan

AP HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh hit back at YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for humiliating Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Calling YS Jaganmohan Reddy as arrogance personified, Lokesh urged former CM to do introspection.

“YS Jaganmohan Reddy is arrogance personified. If arrogance wears pant and shirt, then it will be YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Though AP people defeated YS Jaganmohan Reddy with huge majority and did not even give Opposition status, instead of doing introspection, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is spewing venom on CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan,” said HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, speaking at Assembly Point on Wednesday.

As YS Jaganmohan Reddy made humiliating comments against Deputy CM and Janasena chief, calling Pawan Kalyan as more than corporator and less than MLA, Nara Lokesh came forward to defend Pawan.

“YS Jaganmohan Reddy is clearly frustrated. As people did not even give him Opposition status, he is making senseless statements. He has made humiliating comments against Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should analyse why people gave him 11 seats. Should analyse how many seats his YSRCP got and how many seats Pawan’s Janasena got. He should stop making derogatory statements against CM and Deputy CM,” said Nara Lokesh defending Deputy CM and TDP’s main ally Pawan Kalyan.

Nara Lokesh warned YS Jaganmohan Reddy that TDP will hit back with equal power, if YS Jaganmohan Reddy makes irresponsible comments against CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Nara Lokesh mocked YSRCP supremo saying that after jolted by TDP’s thumping victory in MLC elections, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flew from Bengaluru to Amaravati to make his presence felt. Lokesh added that YS Jagan has no patience and will fly back to Bengaluru in another two days.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s comments on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are going viral on media and social media. While YSRCP cadre are sharing them, Janasena supporters are expressing ire on former CM for humiliating Deputy CM.

Next Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra off to Odisha Previous Desperate Jagan And The Curious Case of Opposition Without Numbers!
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra off to Odisha
image
Marco Faces OTT Ban from CBFC
image
Finally, Akhil’s Agent heading for Digital Streaming

Latest

image
Congress hit-wicket in Graduates MLC election
image
Kamal Haasan Slams Central Government Over Delimitation and Hindi Imposition
image
Photos : Minister Lokesh Attended MLA Bode Prasad Son’s Wedding
image
Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra off to Odisha
image
Nara Lokesh hits back at YS Jagan for insulting Pawan

Most Read

image
Congress hit-wicket in Graduates MLC election
image
Kamal Haasan Slams Central Government Over Delimitation and Hindi Imposition
image
Nara Lokesh hits back at YS Jagan for insulting Pawan

Related Articles

Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign