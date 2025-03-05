Desperate Jagan And The Curious Case of Opposition Without Numbers!

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly witnessed heated discussions about Opposition status to YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ministers Narayana Lokesh and Nadendla Manohar, along with senior MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, raised objections and demanded that the issue be referred to the Privileges Committee.

Minister Narayana Lokesh strongly criticized Jagan’s demand, calling it unfortunate that he was seeking Opposition status without fulfilling the necessary responsibilities. He accused Jagan of disrespecting the Governor during Assembly sessions and deemed it highly condemnable. Citing Section 121(C) of the Assembly rules, Lokesh pointed out that a party must have at least one-tenth of the total members to qualify for Opposition status. He also reminded the House of Jagan’s past statement: “If five out of 23 TDP MLAs are disqualified, even Chandrababu Naidu will lose Opposition status.” Given Jagan’s previous stance, Lokesh questioned why he was now creating a controversy despite being fully aware of the rules.

Lokesh further mentioned that Jagan is receiving more security than Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, stressing that such a tradition of seeking Opposition status without adequate numbers should not be continued. He argued that when the law clearly states Jagan is ineligible, violating the rules would set a dangerous precedent.

Minister Nadendla Manohar echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the people had placed their trust in the ruling party, and it was their responsibility to work for the welfare of all citizens. He stated, “We have come to the Assembly with a commitment to serve the people,” and questioned how someone who had been rejected by the voters could seek such a position. Manohar also accused YSRCP leaders of spreading misinformation and attempting to tarnish the dignity of the Assembly.

Criticizing Jagan’s approach, Manohar argued that Jagan was demanding powers he did not deserve, and since the people had shown their disapproval, he had no legitimate claim to the position. He called for the Privileges Committee to investigate the misinformation campaign allegedly led by YSRCP leaders. Manohar further stated that the Speaker had given a fair ruling on the issue, and it was wrong for Jagan and his party to blame others for their own mistakes.