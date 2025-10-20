x
Home > Politics

Nara Lokesh Promotes Andhra Pradesh in Australia, Pushes for Global Partnerships

Published on October 20, 2025 by Sanyogita

Nara Lokesh Promotes Andhra Pradesh in Australia, Pushes for Global Partnerships

In a major push to attract international partnerships and investments, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh is currently on a seven-day visit to Australia under the prestigious ‘Special Visitors Program’. On Monday, he met with several corporate leaders and academic experts, aiming to position the state as a global hub for innovation and collaboration.

As part of his tour, Lokesh visited the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney. During his visit, he engaged in in-depth discussions with top executives and researchers on a range of forward-looking topics, including renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced education methods.

Speaking about the visit, Lokesh shared his vision for a future-ready Andhra Pradesh. “We’re looking at meaningful partnerships that can elevate our state’s capabilities in cutting-edge sectors. I’ve invited UNSW to collaborate with our universities on joint degree programs and student exchanges, especially in STEM, AI, and renewable energy,” he said in a post on X.

The conversation didn’t stop at education. Lokesh also explored potential tie-ups in areas like telemedicine, public health, and maternal care. These collaborations aim to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem back home through research and innovation.

Furthering his agenda, Lokesh emphasized Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to smart cities, sustainable urban development, and data-driven governance. “Our goal is to build a future where technology improves lives. We see immense opportunity in working with global institutions that share this vision,” he added.

This strategic outreach signals Andhra Pradesh’s proactive approach in building global relationships that can fast-track development and bring world-class expertise into the state. Lokesh’s visit is expected to open new doors for investment and long-term partnerships that benefit both sides.

With a clear focus on innovation and global collaboration, Andhra Pradesh is not just participating in the digital revolution, it’s aiming to lead it.

