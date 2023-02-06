NBK issues clarity on recent controversy

By
Telugu360
-
0

Nandamuri Balakrishna is making headlines in recent times with his statements. Before it was his statements on Akkineni. Now he is in news again about his controversial statements on nurses in Unstoppable with NBK 2 show. While interacting with Pawan Kalyan on the show, he said I met with a bike accident and landed in the hospital there, “Dhenamma bhalega undhi akkadi nurse(that nurse was soo hot)”.

The way he expressed about nurses backlashed and the actor was slammed on social media. Today Balakrishna took his Twitter and wrote, My words were twisted and I have great respect towards sisters, I witnessed their service at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. During the time of pandemic, they risked their lives and served the public. If my words really offend their feelings, I am really Sorry.”

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here