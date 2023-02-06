NBK issues clarity on recent controversy

Nandamuri Balakrishna is making headlines in recent times with his statements. Before it was his statements on Akkineni. Now he is in news again about his controversial statements on nurses in Unstoppable with NBK 2 show. While interacting with Pawan Kalyan on the show, he said I met with a bike accident and landed in the hospital there, “Dhenamma bhalega undhi akkadi nurse(that nurse was soo hot)”.

The way he expressed about nurses backlashed and the actor was slammed on social media. Today Balakrishna took his Twitter and wrote, My words were twisted and I have great respect towards sisters, I witnessed their service at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. During the time of pandemic, they risked their lives and served the public. If my words really offend their feelings, I am really Sorry.”