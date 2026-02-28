NBK112: Too many options for Balayya

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a break and he will soon commence the shoot of his 111th film directed by Gopichand Malineni. The shoot commences in March and the film is aimed for Dasara release this year. Balakrishna is in plans to start one more film this year and release it during Sankranthi 2027. He has so many options before him and he is discussing scripts. Harish Shankar has narrated a plot to Balayya and Naga Vamsi is on board to produce the film. It all depends on the result of Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh which is due for release next month.

Vivek Athreya has narrated a script to NBK and Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce the film. The discussions are going on for now as there are big budgets involved. Krish is working on Aditya 999 and there are chances for the project to materialize if none others will go ahead. Dil Raju has also placed a couple of options before Balayya and nothing has been finalized for now. For NBK112, there are a lot of options for Balayya and the project will be finalized before summer.