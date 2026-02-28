x
Surrendered Maoists meet CM Revanth, Seek Enhanced Rehabilitation

Published on February 28, 2026 by swathy

Surrendered Maoists meet CM Revanth, Seek Enhanced Rehabilitation

Recently reintegrated Maoist cadres met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the State Secretariat and urged the government to enhance relief and rehabilitation packages on par with policies in neighbouring states.

Briefing the Chief Minister, DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy said that over the past two years, 591 Maoists across Telangana have reintegrated into society in response to the government’s outreach and improved rehabilitation policies. He noted that coordinated efforts by the police and the state’s revised rehabilitation framework encouraged even senior leaders to abandon armed struggle and rejoin the democratic mainstream.

During a face-to-face interaction, the Chief Minister congratulated the former cadres for choosing the democratic path after years in the forests. He stated that violence cannot offer a lasting solution and that people’s aspirations can be addressed only through democratic processes.

The surrendered leaders thanked the state government for facilitating their return to mainstream life. They also formally requested enhancement of relief and rehabilitation benefits on par with neighbouring states.

The Chief Minister assured them that the government would ensure adequate security and extend all necessary support to help them live with dignity. Officials described the meeting as open and cordial, with discussions aimed at an amicable resolution based on the representations made by the former cadres.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Government Advisor K. Keshava Rao, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, IAS, Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy, IPS, Additional DGP (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar, IPS, and IG, SIB (Intelligence) B. Sumathi, IPS.

The former CPI (Maoist) leaders present included:

1. Tipiri Thirupathi @ Devuji @ Ramesh @ Sanjeev @ Chethan @ Kumma Dada, former Central Committee Member, Polit Bureau Member and in-charge of the Central Military Commission.

2. Malla Raji Reddy @ Sangram, former Central Committee Member.

3. Pulluri Prasad Rao @ Shankaranna @ Chandranna @ Somanna, former Central Committee Member.

4. Pothula Padmavathi @ Kalpana @ Mainabai @ Mynakka @ Sujatha, former Central Committee Member.

5. Bade Chokka Rao @ Damodar, former State Committee Member and Secretary, Telangana State Committee.

6. Nune Narsimha Reddy @ Ganganna @ Rahul @ Sannu, former State Committee Member.

