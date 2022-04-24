Neither son, nor foster son can defeat Jagan, says Ambati

Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu pooh-poohed the tall claims of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu of defeating the ruling YSR Congress. While Pawan gave a call to the people, the other day at Chintalapudi of Eluru district, Naidu and his son Lokesh have been predicting the defeat of Jagan in the next election.

Rambabu said that “neither son (Lokesh) nor the foster son (Pawan Kalyan) would be able to defeat Jagan. He further said that people in the state were happy with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance and would give him a mandate for one more term.

He spurned Pawan Kalyan’s claim of working in the direction of Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju. He said that Pawan Kalyan always works under the direction of some others as he doesn’t have his own strategy.

The Minister said that Jana Sena has no own agenda and wondered how the party would defeat the YSR Congress, which has Navaratnalu as its agenda. Stating that Pawan Kalyan works under the direction of Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister wondered how the Jana Sena chief is working under the direction of Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

Rambabu asked the son Lokesh and the foster son, Pawan Kalyan to win their own seats in the next elections, keeping aside the dream of defeating Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress. “Let the son and the foster son win the seats where they contest. They were defeated in the last election,” the Minister recalled.