Nenu Ready is a perfect entertainer: Havish

Published on June 26, 2025 by nymisha

Nenu Ready is a perfect entertainer: Havish

Young and talented actor Havish teamed up with successful director Trinadha Rao Nakkina, famed for hits like Cinema Choopista Mama, Nenu Local, Dhamaka, and Mazaka, for an exciting new project titled “Nenu Ready.”

The movie’s title and first glimpse were officially launched at a grand event in Hyderabad, on the occasion of Havish birthday. The film is being produced by Nikhila Koneru under the banner of Horniks India LLP.

At the event, Hero Havish said, “This birthday is really special. I’m grateful for all the wishes. I love acting and was well received by audiences in Nuvvila, Genius, and Seven. People keep urging me not to take breaks and to do more films, but I don’t want to compromise on quality.”

He added, “I’ve always wanted to work with Trinadha Rao, and I’m thrilled that it’s finally happening with Nenu Ready. This is his best script yet. Every actor gave an amazing performance. Mickey’s music and Nizar’s visuals will be beautiful. Praveen joined us the moment I asked. You will enjoy this fun entertainer in theatres.”

