Bhagyashri Borse Replaces Sreeleela

Telugu actress Sreeleela is busy with several new films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The actress is the leading lady in Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming movie Lenin that is under shoot. Speculations say that the actress is unable to allocate the dates and the shooting schedules are interrupted. The team has decided to replace Sreeleela but the actress hasn’t responded for the same. The latest update says that Mr Bachchan fame Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in as a replacement for Sreeleela.

Bhagyashri Borse will join the sets of the film very soon and the team will also make an official announcement about the same. Sreeleela shot for the film for a week and these episodes will be shot again. Murali Krishna Abburu is the director of Lenin, a Rayalaseema based love story packed with action. The film is jointly produced by Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments. The makers are in plans to release Lenin during Diwali and Thaman is on board as the music composer.