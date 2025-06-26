War 2 needs a huge promotional blitzkrieg

War 2 starring NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead is touted as the most anticipated biggie of 2025. One of the primary reasons for the craze surrounding this action adventure is because of the star studded casting. Moreover, films in YRF spy universe has got their own hype because the previous installment turned out to be huge blockbusters at the box office.

Unfortunately, the first teaser of War 2 didn’t meet the expectations and evoked a mixed response. The underwhelming cut has impacted the buzz and created an air of negativity around the film. Now that the release date is just six weeks away, War 2 will need a massive promotional campaign across the country to overcome the negativity and set up high expectations before the release.

NTR has single handedly led the promotional campaign of SS Rajamouli’s RRR which saw a soaring success in different states. His command on multiple languages and witty humour makes him a favourite for the media to interact. Having both NTR and Hrithik will be another promising feature for the promotional interviews.

As War 2 will need a major push in Hindi and Telugu markets, NTR is likely to spare more than a month to take part in aggressive promotions. He will be taking a break from Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and promote War 2 in multiple cities across the country. The openings will depend on how well the team chalks its promotions in the next two months. It will need strong content and top notch planning to set up humongous openings across the country when the film releases on August 14th.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 has Kiara Advani as female lead.