Sharmila calls for a ban on Jagan’s rallies

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC) president YS Sharmila has once again trained her guns at former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The recent controversy erupted over the death of an elderly man named Singayya who was crushed under the wheels of Jagan’s vehicle during his visit to Palnadu district provided the ammunition to Sharmila for attacking Jagan in her style. She once again launched an offensive on her brother and demanded stringent action against his negligence.

During her media interaction in Guntur, Sharmila slammed Jagan for ignoring the police restrictions and ultimately causing the death of an innocent party leader who was run over by Jagan’s vehicle which triggered a huge political row in the state. Sharmila questioned why Jagan conducted a public rally when he was permitted only to allow three cars in his convoy during the controversial visit.

Sharmila made scathing remarks on Jagan’s attitude and called him opportunistic. She labelled him as cruel and irresponsible for continuing the tour without paying attention to Singayya who fell under his vehicle. She demanded an immediate ban on Jagan’s public rallies and demonstrations to avoid any such mishaps in future. She also exhorted the government to take a stern action against such incidents that threaten public safety and violate rules.

Jagan’s Palnadu tour came at a considerable cost and turned out to be controversial instead of bringing any political mileage to YSR Congress party. With cases being filed by the AP Police on the death of the party supporter, Jagan has now approached the High Court seeking a quash due to fear of arrest. It will be interesting to see how the political scenario unfolds in Andhra Pradesh in the next few days.