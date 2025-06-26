x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Sharmila calls for a ban on Jagan’s rallies

Published on June 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Nenu Ready is a perfect entertainer: Havish
image
Bhagyashri Borse Replaces Sreeleela
image
War 2 needs a huge promotional blitzkrieg
image
Sharmila calls for a ban on Jagan’s rallies
image
CM Chandrababu adds local flavour to Samvidhan Hatya Divas

Sharmila calls for a ban on Jagan’s rallies

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC) president YS Sharmila has once again trained her guns at former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The recent controversy erupted over the death of an elderly man named Singayya who was crushed under the wheels of Jagan’s vehicle during his visit to Palnadu district provided the ammunition to Sharmila for attacking Jagan in her style. She once again launched an offensive on her brother and demanded stringent action against his negligence.

During her media interaction in Guntur, Sharmila slammed Jagan for ignoring the police restrictions and ultimately causing the death of an innocent party leader who was run over by Jagan’s vehicle which triggered a huge political row in the state. Sharmila questioned why Jagan conducted a public rally when he was permitted only to allow three cars in his convoy during the controversial visit.

Sharmila made scathing remarks on Jagan’s attitude and called him opportunistic. She labelled him as cruel and irresponsible for continuing the tour without paying attention to Singayya who fell under his vehicle. She demanded an immediate ban on Jagan’s public rallies and demonstrations to avoid any such mishaps in future. She also exhorted the government to take a stern action against such incidents that threaten public safety and violate rules.

Jagan’s Palnadu tour came at a considerable cost and turned out to be controversial instead of bringing any political mileage to YSR Congress party. With cases being filed by the AP Police on the death of the party supporter, Jagan has now approached the High Court seeking a quash due to fear of arrest. It will be interesting to see how the political scenario unfolds in Andhra Pradesh in the next few days.

Next War 2 needs a huge promotional blitzkrieg Previous CM Chandrababu adds local flavour to Samvidhan Hatya Divas
else

TRENDING

image
Nenu Ready is a perfect entertainer: Havish
image
Bhagyashri Borse Replaces Sreeleela
image
War 2 needs a huge promotional blitzkrieg

Latest

image
Nenu Ready is a perfect entertainer: Havish
image
Bhagyashri Borse Replaces Sreeleela
image
War 2 needs a huge promotional blitzkrieg
image
Sharmila calls for a ban on Jagan’s rallies
image
CM Chandrababu adds local flavour to Samvidhan Hatya Divas

Most Read

image
Sharmila calls for a ban on Jagan’s rallies
image
CM Chandrababu adds local flavour to Samvidhan Hatya Divas
image
Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look