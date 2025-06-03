x
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Home > Movie News

Netflix’s Double Big Offer for Aamir Khan

Published on June 3, 2025 by nymisha

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has Sitaare Zameen Par ready for release and the film is slated for June 20th release. During a recent debate, Aamir Khan has announced how the filmmakers have been killing the footfalls of the audience in theatres and how OTT deals have become a threat for the film industry. He suggested that a healthy gap of 8 weeks is needed between the theatrical release and the digital release for any film. Aamir also announced that his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par will have a digital release on YouTube after eight weeks on a pay-per-view basis.

The latest development says that Netflix has come up with a bigger offer for Aamir Khan. Netflix has quoted Rs 60 crores for the digital rights of Sitaare Zameen Par including all the languages. Aamir Khan rejected the proposal. Now, Netflix is ready to pay Rs 125 crores, double to their previous quote. It is unclear for now if Aamir Khan accepts the big offer of Netflix or if he goes ahead with a YouTube release. Sitaare Zameen Par features Aamir Khan and Genelia in the lead roles. The film is the remake of Spanish film Champions and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

