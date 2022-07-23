New director on board for DJ Tillu 2

DJ Tillu stands up as one of the biggest hits among the small films that released this year. Siddhu Jonnalagadda turned into an overnight star after the film’s release. His mannerisms and body language are well remembered by the audience. Siddhu and his team announced the sequel for DJ Tillu and the shoot commences in August. Telugu360 was the first to reveal that the film’s director Vimal Krishna is no longer a part of the sequel and the makers have been in the hunt for the right director to handle the sequel.

Mallik Ram who directed a small film named Adbutham is on board to direct DJ Tillu 2. Adbutham had Teja Sajja in the lead role and the film had a direct OTT release. Mallik Ram joined the team recently and started working for the project. Siddhu Jonnalagadda himself penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for DJ Tillu 2. Sithara Entertainments will produce this hilarious entertainer. The film will release next year.