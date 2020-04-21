New troubles for NBK-Boyapati Film

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are teaming up for the third time and the film is said to be a mass entertainer. The coronavirus brought the shoot of the film to a halt. The coronavirus brought new problems for the film as Boyapati needs to change the locations completely which are finalized as per the script. After the final script of the film got locked, Boyapati and his team zeroed in several locations for the film. After the coronavirus outbreak, Boyapati realized that it is completely impossible to acquire the permissions and shoot in the real locations post lockdown.

Boyapati is now in plans to shoot the film in Telugu states. The film was set in the backdrop of Varanasi but it is now impossible to shoot in the holy city. Boyapati is now in plans to erect a set to shoot some of the portions of the film instead of heading to Varanasi. The top director said that the final release date would be announced once the shoot starts. The female leads along with the title of the film will be announced soon.