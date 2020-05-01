Nishabdham makers rethinking about its release?

Anushka’s comeback film Nishabdham was planned for summer release. With the lockdown imposed all over, the films’ release got stalled. There are strong speculations that the makers are in talks with OTT platforms to release the film on a digital platform before its theatrical release. Soon, the makers clarified that they have no such plans and Nishabdham will have a theatrical release. However, the words of the director Hemanth Madhukar hints of a digital release for the film.

“We received several digital deals for Nishabdham. We only wished to have a theatrical release for the film. Only the Telugu version of the film is ready and the Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam versions are yet to be completed. We will rethink about the film’s release once we are done with the complete work. We will discuss this once the lockdown gets lifted. The producers will take the final call to release the film in theatres or in digital platforms as per the situations post lockdown. If the majority of the films release on OTT platforms, Nishabdham too may get a digital release before the theatrical release” said Hemanth Madhukar.

Anushka, R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey played the lead roles in Nishabdham. People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation jointly produced the film.