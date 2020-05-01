One more Telugu film heading for OTT Release?

With the coronavirus season, several producers who are ready with their products are in plans to sell off the digital rights and release them on OTT platforms as the theatres will not open anytime soon. Kshanam fame Ravikanth Perepu’s second directorial Krishna and his Leela completed all the formalities. Suresh Productions along with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures bankrolled the film which was planned for May 1st release.

Suresh Babu is in talks with Zee5 and the discussions are underway to close the deal. An official announcement will be made soon. Sidhu, Seerat Kapoor, Shraddha Srinath and Shalini played the lead roles in Krishna and his Leela which is a romantic comedy. Suresh Babu during his recent interviews clarified that the theatres across Telugu states will not reopen soon due to the crisis which hints that several films will soon have their release across the OTT platforms.