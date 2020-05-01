Centre’s new list shows Telangana has more green and orange zones than AP

As the extended lockdown nears an end on May 3, the central government has finalised the list of containment zones and divided the states and districts into different categories according to the coronavirus situation in these areas.

Telangana has more green and orange zones than Andhra Pradesh. While Telangana has nine green zones, AP has only one green zone i.e Viziangaram. Srikakulam lost its corona-free status after it reported more than six positive cases of corona and accordingly the central government has moved the district from green to orange zone. Telangana has 6 red zones, 18 orange zones compared to five red and seven orange zones in AP.

Andhra Pradesh seems to be in the spotlight as it struggles to deal with a wave of infections at a time the country is witnessing a downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases. Covid-19 numbers show a sharp upward trend with at least 250 new cases reported in the last week. While Telangana showed a steady decline in the number of coronavirus cases in single digits in the last one week, AP’s corona figures seem to be in acceleration phase. The state has been reporting double digit rise in coronavirus infections in the last one week as the state prepares for a gradual easing of its lockdown from next week. Kurnool continues to have highest number of cases at 386, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 287 and 240 cases respectively. Telangana reported 22 new cases, taking the tally to 1,038. Most of the cases have been reported in Greater Hyderabad.

The demarcation into zones will likely help the governments to finalise the lockdown exit plan following May 3 and whether it will be extended in some areas or the blanket ban on activities will continue. Below is the list of red, orange and green zones in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Red zones: Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Chittoor

Orange zones: East Godavari, West Godavari, Kadapa, Anantapur, Srikakulam, Prakasam, Visakha

Green zone: Vizianagaram

Telangana

Red: Hyderabad, Suryapet, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Warangal Urban

Orange: Nizamabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Medak, Jangam, Narayapet

Green: Peddapalli, Nagakurnool, Mulugu, Badradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Warangal Rural, Wanaparty, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.