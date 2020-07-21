Nithiin to get engaged tomorrow

Young actor Nithiin will tie the knot to his longtime girlfriend Shalini this Sunday in Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The wedding will see limited guests because of the ongoing coronavirus. A formal engagement will take place tomorrow and the family members of Nithiin, Shalini would be present. Nithiin who planned a grand destination wedding in Dubai in April had to change his plans because of the coronavirus. On the work front, Nithiin will resume the shoot of Rang De in September.

