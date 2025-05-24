x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nithiin’s Yellamma to Roll Soon

Published on May 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
DK Aruna calls Kalvakuntla Kavitha ‘unwanted guest’
image
Nithiin’s Yellamma to Roll Soon
image
‘Intelligent’ KTR’s diversionary tactic fails
image
Megastar’s Instructions to Anil Ravipudi
image
Shashtipoorthi Trailer Promises Rounded Experience

Nithiin’s Yellamma to Roll Soon

Young actor Nithiin has delivered a series of flops over the years. The actor’s recent offering Robinhood is the biggest disaster in his career. He has completed the shoot of Thammudu and the film is due for July release. He has Yellamma lined up to be directed by Balagam fame Venu. The entire scriptwork of the film is wrapped up and the pre-production work of the film is happening currently. Nithiin has allocated dates for a schedule in June.

Yellamma is a Telangana-based rooted emotional drama packed with a love story. The female lead is currently finalized. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of this interesting attempt. Yellamma would be a new experiment for Nithiin. Balagam Venu has worked on the script for almost two years. Nithiin also has Vikram Kumar’s project lined up for shoot.

Next DK Aruna calls Kalvakuntla Kavitha ‘unwanted guest’ Previous ‘Intelligent’ KTR’s diversionary tactic fails
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Yellamma to Roll Soon
image
‘Intelligent’ KTR’s diversionary tactic fails
image
Megastar’s Instructions to Anil Ravipudi

Latest

image
DK Aruna calls Kalvakuntla Kavitha ‘unwanted guest’
image
Nithiin’s Yellamma to Roll Soon
image
‘Intelligent’ KTR’s diversionary tactic fails
image
Megastar’s Instructions to Anil Ravipudi
image
Shashtipoorthi Trailer Promises Rounded Experience

Most Read

image
DK Aruna calls Kalvakuntla Kavitha ‘unwanted guest’
image
Delhi visits: Is Revanth Reddy not learning from his guru Chandrababu?
image
KTR Makes Serious Allegations Against CM Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour