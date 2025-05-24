Nithiin’s Yellamma to Roll Soon

Young actor Nithiin has delivered a series of flops over the years. The actor’s recent offering Robinhood is the biggest disaster in his career. He has completed the shoot of Thammudu and the film is due for July release. He has Yellamma lined up to be directed by Balagam fame Venu. The entire scriptwork of the film is wrapped up and the pre-production work of the film is happening currently. Nithiin has allocated dates for a schedule in June.

Yellamma is a Telangana-based rooted emotional drama packed with a love story. The female lead is currently finalized. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of this interesting attempt. Yellamma would be a new experiment for Nithiin. Balagam Venu has worked on the script for almost two years. Nithiin also has Vikram Kumar’s project lined up for shoot.