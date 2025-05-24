x
Movie News

'Intelligent' KTR's diversionary tactic fails

Published on May 24, 2025

‘Intelligent’ KTR’s diversionary tactic fails

BRS working president KT Rama Rao held a press conference on Saturday and made several allegations against CM Revanth Reddy. While he dedicated most of his time to verbally attack Revanth Reddy, one interesting point he raised was about Revanth’s inclusion in ED chargesheet regarding National Herald and Young India case and demanded for resignation of CM.

While concluding the press conference, KTR stressed that he spoke an important aspect and urged reporters to focus on it and not divert their attention.

But KTR is not the boss of journalists, and media guys invariably raised the issue of Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter.

There is no doubt that KTR is a very smart politician. So, he tried to turn the present-day discussion towards CM Revanth Reddy’s cases among Telangana political circles and divert attention from Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter.

But the diversionary tactic and damage control done by KTR did not yield desired result for BRS working president. In fact several Congress leaders once again raised Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter issue and attacked KTR after his press meet.

The way KTR handled question on Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter, stressing that no one should cross party line, clarified that there are indeed differences between KTR and his sister Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

So, instead of KTR’s allegations against Revanth Reddy, his veiled warning to Kalvakuntla Kavitha made headlines.

KTR literally said that he is ‘intelligent’ in the press conference. Being intelligent is a good thing. But the problem with KTR is, he is ‘over intelligent’. Too much of anything is not good!

