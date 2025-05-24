Megastar’s Instructions to Anil Ravipudi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara and the film’s new release date is yet to be announced. There are a lot of ongoing speculations and the team is yet to make a statement and keep an end to the speculations. On the other side, Chiranjeevi has commenced the shoot of his next film, a complete entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi. The shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad and Nayanathara is the leading lady in this full-length entertainer.

Chiranjeevi has instructed Anil Ravipudi not to release any promotional content of the project as Vishwambara is due for release. He also asked Anil to keep things under wraps right from the shooting updates to other content. Vishwambara’s VFX work is going on and the team has to close the crucial non-theatrical deals. Hence, Chiranjeevi wants the focus to stay on Vishwambara. After the film’s release, the promotions of Anil Ravipudi’s film will kick-start. Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release.