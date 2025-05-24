x
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Home > Movie News

Megastar’s Instructions to Anil Ravipudi

Published on May 24, 2025 by swathy

Megastar’s Instructions to Anil Ravipudi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara and the film’s new release date is yet to be announced. There are a lot of ongoing speculations and the team is yet to make a statement and keep an end to the speculations. On the other side, Chiranjeevi has commenced the shoot of his next film, a complete entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi. The shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad and Nayanathara is the leading lady in this full-length entertainer.

Chiranjeevi has instructed Anil Ravipudi not to release any promotional content of the project as Vishwambara is due for release. He also asked Anil to keep things under wraps right from the shooting updates to other content. Vishwambara’s VFX work is going on and the team has to close the crucial non-theatrical deals. Hence, Chiranjeevi wants the focus to stay on Vishwambara. After the film’s release, the promotions of Anil Ravipudi’s film will kick-start. Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release.

