Home > Politics

DK Aruna calls Kalvakuntla Kavitha ‘unwanted guest’

Published on May 24, 2025 by swathy

DK Aruna calls Kalvakuntla Kavitha ‘unwanted guest’

BJP MP DK Aruna called BRS MLC Kalvakuntla kavitha ‘unwanted guest’ terming latter as a corrupt leader. DK Aruna, who represents Mahabubnagar Loksabha segment in Parliament, made this comment, while addressing a press conference at BJP Telangana headquarters in Hyderabad.

During the press conference, reporters asked whether BJP will allow Kalvakuntla Kavitha into the saffron party, as she has been disappointed with the state of affairs in BRS.

To which DK Aruna replied, “No. BJP will not allow anyone and everyone into the party. We will first check whether the concerned politician has required qualities to join BJP. Kalvakuntla Kavitha is an unwanted guest. A corrupt leader like her has no place in BJP.”

DK Aruna also called Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to KCR as a pure political drama enacted by BRS first family to stay in the public eye.

“Kalvakuntla Kavitha can directly talk to KCR. What was the need to write a letter? If she had really written a secret letter, then who leaked it? Did she herself leak or her father KCR? Or is it her brother (KTR) or cousin (Harish Rao)? This is nothing but a political drama,” said DK Aruna.

