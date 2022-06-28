NTR Sata Jayanthi Utsavalu in New Jersey

NRi TDP NJ has celebrated the 100th birth centennial anniversary to its founder and Legend – Padma Sri Dr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in NJ on June 25th at Mirchi Restaurant, North Brunswick.

Sr Leader, Politburo Member and Rajamundry Rural Constituency MLA Sri Gotantla Buchiah Chowdary, Senior Leader, Ex Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh – Sri Mandali Bhudda Prasad, Godavari Urban Development Authority Ex Chairman, Sr Leader, TDP State party General Secretary- Sri Ganni Krishna, State Party Secretary, Guntur Mirchi Yard Ex Chairman Sri Mannava Subba Rao , Ex Andhra Pradesh Nataka Mandali Chair Sri Gummadi Gopal Krishna,NRI TDP USA Coordinator Sri Jayaram Komati have graced the event.

The event was well attended by fellow Telugu’s across parties like Janasena, Congress, TRS and BJP to celebrate the life of NTR. Around 400 people came in to shower their Emotion and love towards the life of NTR.

Celebration started with Maa Telugu Talli song rendered by a local talent and floral tribute to Legend NTR. All the leaders recollected their relationship and memories with NTR and encouraged the current generation to follow his foot steps to become successful in their lives.

Noted NTR Fans from neighboring cities Sri Naren Kodali, Ravi Potluri, Ravi Mandalapu, Ashok Dandamudi, Yenduri Srinivas Rao, Satish Chundru and many others have participated as well.

NJ team represented by Vidhya Garapati, Ramesh Nuthalapati, Sriram Alokam, Seshagiri Rao Khamabhamettu, Chandra Sekhar Konidela,Ravi Naidu Chandra, Damu Gedela, Madhu Rachakulla, Bala Subramanyam Rayudu, K Venkat Reddy, Anil Tadimalla,Mohan Kumar, Rama Krishna, Vamsi and many others have worked tirelessly to make this event a grand success.

