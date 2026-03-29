OTT Hurdles for Megastar and Prabhas

Megastar Chiranjeevi has completed the shoot of Vishwambara long ago and the film’s release date is yet to be announced. Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the update on the release date. The pending VFX work is completed and the makers have to close the OTT deal to finalize the release date. The negotiations are going on and things will be finalized only after the digital deal gets closed. The struggle to close the OTT deal for the film continues for Vishwambara.

Same is the case for Prabhas’ upcoming movie Fauzi. The makers are trying hard to close the digital deal of the film. The talks are in the initial stages for the film. Though Fauzi was planned to hit the screens during Dasara, the team has to close the digital deal to release the film. After the recent debacles of Prabhas’ films, there is a decline in the OTT deals for his films. Mythri Movie Makers, the leading producers are currently holding talks to close the OTT deal of Fauzi.

For now, the OTT hurdles have delayed the release of Vishwambara and Fauzi.