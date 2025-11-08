x
Home > Movie News

Pan-Indian Appreciation for Ram Charan

Published on November 8, 2025 by sankar

Pan-Indian Appreciation for Ram Charan

Global Star Ram Charan’s last film Game Changer was a disappointment. His next film Peddi has high hopes all over and the film has some of the best technicians on board. The first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ is winning the hearts all over the nation. AR Rahman has composed a catchy tune and Ram Charan added life through his dance moves and screen presence. The cinematography work is so good and the song is an instant winner.

What made the song reach more and more audience is the best vocals and lyrics. The makers and the team have taken special care on the lyrics in all the languages. Chikiri felt like a native song in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages too. The song clocked record number of views and it is trending on the top of the music charts. The first single of Peddi is an instant chartbuster. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and the actress looked in traditional wear. A portion of the song is shot in Sri Lanka. Directed by Buchi Babu, Peddi is all set for March 27th, 2026 release in theatres.

