Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Home > Movie News

Rashmika getting Wide Appreciation

Published on November 8, 2025 by sankar

Rashmika getting Wide Appreciation

After scoring several pan-Indian super hits, young beauty Rashmika Mandanna has done a small film The Girlfriend. The film is an emotional drama between two youngsters played by Deekshit Shetty and Rashmika. Rahul Ravindran is the director and Geetha Arts backed the project. The Girlfriend did not open on a strong note but the word of mouth from the premieres and the appreciation has made the difference. After some dull morning shows, the film saw a rise in the footfalls by afternoon.

The evening and the night shows have witnessed great growth across the cities and urban regions. The Girlfriend managed to see big growth by night shows. Rashmika’s performance is receiving unanimous appreciation from all the corners. After emerging as a national crush, a top actress will not pick up a film like The Girlfriend. Her real story in the film starts during the pre-climax and Rashmika’s performance in the last hour is winning accolades.

The actress also gave a hint that she is available for challenging emotional roles and she is not just open for big-budget films. The makers also disclosed that Rashmika has decided to take her remuneration only after the release of The Girlfriend which is a great move. On the whole, The Girlfriend is bringing a lot of appreciation for Rashmika and her team. The film will have a strong Saturday and Sunday at the box-office.

