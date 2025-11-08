Chiranjeevi’s MSG Song amasses biggest record views

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi have come together for the first time for a wholesome entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The movie is creating huge buzz and anticipation across India. Mainly, Meesala Pilla song has become an All-India rage.

Showcasing graceful steps of Chiranjeevi in his most stylish avatar in recent times, the song gained huge popularity. Being a regional film’s first single, the song trended at No.1 position for weeks and it’s trending till date. It became most talked about for creating such unprecedented sensation.

The reach of the song is so huge that audiences from every generation are making Instagram reels for the song. Meesala Pilla has crossed 50 Million plus views and it’s popularity is growing with each day. Udit Narayan singing for Megastar become an added advantage to the song. Movie team have been riding on this hype wave and became most hyped films among Sankranti releases.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is going to re-write records at the box office. Victory Venkatesh is playing a prominent cameo in the film and it will be first time for him sharing screen with Chiranjeevi. Nayanthara is playing the leading lady role and movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela on a massive scale.