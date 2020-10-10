Pawan Kalyan condoles Amaravati farmer’s death

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan expressed deep shock over the death of Chinna Laazar who fought on behalf of the farmers in the Amaravati Capital agitation. He recalled his 2018 visit to Laazar’s native village of Uddandarayunipalem where they celebrated Ugadi along with all others.

Senani gave his full support yet again to the Capital city stir in Amaravati. He said that a true tribute to farmers like Chinna Laazar would be to continue the agitation till Amaravati demand was achieved.

Pawan Kalyan praised the Dalit and tenant farmers for actively expressing their aspirations for the sake of winning their Amaravati Capital back. Chinna Laazar also fought strongly for the rights of the assigned farmers in the Capital city area. He gave voice to the demands of the poor people in island villages and also Dalit families there.

Right from the beginning, Pawan has been categorically supporting the Amaravati agitators and farmers. The Jana Sena Party led by Mr. Pawan Kalyan has also filed its affidavit in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh expressing total opposition to the shifting of Executive Capital out of Amaravati. Senani’s ally BJP is yet to take a final decision on its Amaravati stand before filing its affidavit in the court.