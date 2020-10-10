Mahesh’s Sarkaaru Vaari Paata shoot pushed to next year

Superstar Mahesh Babu is quite eager to return back to the sets as normalcy is returning back after the coronavirus pandemic. He recently shot for a commercial for two days and he is in plans to start the shoot of Sarkaaru Vaari Paata in USA from the first week of November. The film’s director Parasuram and his team are finalizing the locations and the visa processing is going on for the past one month. The unit is not completely convinced with the locations and the visas formalities for the team are yet to be completed.

It is then Mahesh Babu decided to start the shoot of Sarkaaru Vaari Paata post-Sankranthi. The 45-day long USA schedule of Sarkaaru Vaari Paata will commence from the third week of January 2021 as per the current update. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in this mass entertainer. Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are in talks to play other crucial roles. Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is made on a huge budget and will release during the second half of 2021.