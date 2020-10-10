SS Rajamouli’s dream project is five years away

SS Rajamouli is one director who thinks big and vast about cinema. He has a bigger idea about the visuals and he has enough clarity about what the audience wants. That is the reason why he emerged as the country’s top director. The ace director is celebrating his birthday and wishes poured in from all the corners for the versatile director. Rajamouli during several occasions revealed that he would direct the epic Mahabharatam one day. He even said that he would retire from movies once he completes directing this mythological drama. All the crucial periods from Mahabharatam will be directed by Rajamouli into a film in five parts.

The film has no limit for budget and will feature actors from all the languages of the country. Bollywood superstars like Aamir Khan are keen to join the project. Rajamouli is in plans to gain enough confidence and experience before he takes up Mahabharatam and he will also bid goodbye to his career after completing the project. As of now, the project is five years away and Rajamouli is said to commence the work for Mahabharatam very soon.

Five years from now, one would witness massive changes and developments in technology. Rajamouli is expected to present Mahabharatam in the best way. The entire nation is waiting to witness Mahabharatam in the direction of Rajamouli soon.