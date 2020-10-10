Srikanth’s son to be relaunched with Pelli Sandadi

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao took a long break from direction and he is making his comeback with Pelli Sandadi. The film with the same name ended up as a massive hit and K Raghavendra Rao decided to recreate the magic of Pelli Sandadi again. The script work of the film is completed and the music sittings of the film are currently happening under the supervision of MM Keeravani. K Raghavendra Rao made an official announcement about the project yesterday but the lead actors of Pelli Sandadi are yet to be announced.

As per the update we know, Srikanth’s son Roshan will be relaunched as the lead actor through Pelli Sandadi. Srikanth was the lead actor in Pelli Sandadi and now his son is making his comeback with the new film. The female lead is yet to be finalized and the makers will make an official announcement about the lead pair once the actress will be locked. RK Telefilms along with Arka Media Works will produce the film which will start rolling from December.