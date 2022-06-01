Pawan Kalyan says KK’s voice ensured the success of ‘Jalsa’

Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan expressed his shock over the untimely death of KK by writing a heartfelt, elaborate post about the singer’s impact on his films.

“The sudden demise of noted singer Sri Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, pained me immensely,” Pawan Kalyan said in a press note released on Wednesday. “Sri KK had a special style of singing in the world of film music and I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace.”

Talking about his connection with KK, Pawan Kalyan said: “The songs he sang in my films greatly impressed both fans and music lovers.”

He then went on to list the KK songs that he remembered fondly. “The song ‘Ye Mera Jahan’ in ‘Kushi’ has reached people of all ages,” Pawan Kalyan said. “The voice of Sri KK is the reason for its success.” He then mentioned ‘My Heart is Beating, Adola’ in ‘Jalsa’, ‘Inthe Inthinthe’ (‘Balu’), ‘Naalo Nuvvu Sagami’ (‘Johnny’) and ‘Le Le Le’ (‘Gudumba Shankar’).

“All these songs not only attracted the audience, but also topped the charts, making music lovers hum the tunes forever,” the ‘Jalsa’ actor noted.

“Shockingly, he died just after he completed a musical concert. He was singing till his last breath. I offer my deep condolences to the bereaved family members of Sri KK. Only God can endow psychological courage to the family,” the note concluded.