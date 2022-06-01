YSR Congress two-day plenary from July 8

The ruling YSR Congress has decided to hold its plenary for two days from July 8. The party had also decided on the venue for the event. This time, the plenary would be held at the grounds near the Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district.

This plenary would be the first event for the YSR Congress in power. The party could not hold the plenary in 2019 due to elections, 2020 and 2021 due to Covid 19. As the situation had almost returned to normalcy, the party had decided to hold the two-day event this year.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had reportedly told the party functionaries to organise the event in a big way to impress the voters. The event should also send a clear message on what the government had done in the last three years and why they should vote for the party in the next elections.

The plenary is expected to highlight the major welfare programmes of the state government in the last three years. The initiatives like the volunteers’ system, village secretariats, Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa and other schemes would be highlighted at the two-day plenary, giving a clear message to the people to give one more chance to the party.

The party leaders are also worried about the impressive crowd that was present at the TDP’s Mahandu in Ongole. The chief minister had reportedly taken the feedback from the party leaders on the TDP’s Mahanadu and told them to gather greater attendance of the party workers at the plenary.

Senior leaders V Vijayasai Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were given the responsibility of monitoring the arrangements for the plenary. The former ministers, who were made the party district unit presidents and the regional coordinators were also asked to assist the two leaders in making the arrangements.