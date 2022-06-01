Balayya appreciates F3

F3 is a fun ride and the family audience loved the film. After a super-strong weekend, the film is having a decent run at the box-office. Nandamuri Balakrishna watched F3 in a private screening and he loved the film. He appreciated the director Anil Ravipudi and the entire actors for the laughter ride. Anil Ravipudi will soon direct Balakrishna in his next film and the shoot commences in September this year. The shoot will be completed by December. Balayya is currently shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s film and the movie releases soon.

F3 had Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen in the lead roles. F3 is the first family entertainer after the coronavirus pandemic. Dil Raju produced F3 and he made decent profits even before the release of the film. Anil Ravipudi will shift his focus and will work on the script of Balayya’s film from July. Shine Screens will produce this project.