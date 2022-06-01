Jana Sena intensifies its activities in AP, to hold meet on June 4

The Jana Sena has intensified its activities in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the 2024 general elections. The party senior leader K Naga Babu is currently visiting north Andhra region and meeting the party workers.

His visit to Visakhapatnam has given a new lease of life to the party rank and file in north Andhra who have taken part in large numbers in Naga Babu’s visit.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had scheduled an extended meeting of the party top leaders on June 4. The meeting would be held at the party state headquarters at Mangalagiri on the day.

Besides Pawan Kalyan, party senior leaders Nadendla Manohar, Naga Babu and others including the party district unit presidents would attend the meeting. The meeting is likely to take a call on the increasing violence in the state, the government imposing restrictions on the Jana Sena activists, police booking cases against the Jana Sena leaders, besides other issues.

Pawan Kalyan is now in two minds over his party’s alliance for the 2024 general elections. He is bent on defeating the ruling YSR Congress Party and had given a call for the unity of the oppositions to keep the anti-government vote undivided.

However, the TDP remained silent on the issue at its recent Mahanadu held in Ongole. TDP did not make even a passing reference to the alliance call given by Pawan Kalyan which worries the Jana Sena chief now.

He wanted to break the alliance with the BJP to go with the TDP. At one point, he had even said that he would convince the BJP leadership for alliance with the TDP. If the BJP refuses to restore ties with the TDP, Pawan Kalyan wants to break his alliance with the BJP and go with the TDP.

However, with the TDP remaining silent on the issue, it is to be seen how Pawan Kalyan is going to plan his future. It is likely that he would make reference to the alliance at this June 4 meeting.