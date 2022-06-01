Prabhas’ Adipurush made on a budget of Rs 500 Cr

Prabhas is the new pan-Indian star of the country and he is charging Rs 100 crores as remuneration. The actor allocated 60 days for his next film Adipurush and the film is announced for January 12th 2023 release. A major portion of the budget is allocated for the VFX work and the shoot is completed in a set using a green mat. Om Raut is the director and Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan are the lead actors in this mythological drama. The film’s producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that the film is made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crores.

During his recent interview with a leading Bollywood tabloid, he said that the promotional activities of the film will kickstart in October and they would continue till the release of the film. Prabhas plays Lord Rama in the film and Adipurush is the modern adaptation of Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana in the film. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers. Om Raut wanted ample time to complete the post-production work and it is then the makers locked January 12th 2023 for the film’s release. Prabhas resumed the shoot of Salaar recently and the film may release in summer 2023.