NTR on holiday mode in Singapore, fans excited to meet him

NTR is on vacation with his family and friends. The actor recently went on a trip to Singapore and is having an extended holiday. NTR is spending some quality time with his family and friends.

Meanwhile, his massive stardom follows him while in his vacation. Following RRR, NTR became a favourite actor not just among Indians but also among a large number of foreigners. There has been a lot of praise and admiration for his portrayal of Komaram Bheem, especially from other countries.

The holiday videos and photos are now going viral on social media. Many fans from the north were surprised to see him and took selfies to remember the moment.

On the work front, NTR is now busy to preparing for his upcoming Pan Indian film with Koratala Siva tentatively titled as NTR 30. This flick will hit floors from July. Recently his next film with hit machine Prasanth Neel has also been announced officially with fiery first look.