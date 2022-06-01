Team Major’s Strategy works Bigtime

Adivi Sesh took his time and carved out Major, the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is screened in selected cities ahead of its release and the response has been unanimous. The makers planned special premieres across the country and the most of the shows are sold out or fast filling. The distributors have been requesting the makers to screen more shows considering the demand and the response from the early special screenings. Major is expected to open with a bang all over.

The promotional activities and the trailer caught everyone’s attention. Everyone is quite curious to watch the film after the early screenings. Major is the only film that will have paid premieres across the nation. The film will hit the screens on June 3rd in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. The team of Major is overwhelmed with the response from the common audience. Sashikiran Tikka directed Major and Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar played the lead roles. The strategy of screening the film helped Major bigtime.