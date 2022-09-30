Pawan Kalyan’s Vibrant and new Look

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is away from work from the past couple of months. The actor returned back from USA recently and he is back to work. The top actor is busy with the Schedule Workshop of his next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Pawan Kalyan’s look thrilled his fans. Pawan is regularly seen in kurtas and traditional wear. He is spotted in casuals and he looked uber cool in a jeans, t-shirt and casual shoes. Music composer MM Keeravani posted the click of Pawan Kalyan which is viral now.

Pawan Kalyan looked quite young in the click. The shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will resume soon. Krish is the director and the makers announced that the film releases next year. Pawan Kalyan also signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Sujeeth and the shoot commences very soon. DVV Danayya and Trivikram will jointly produce this untitled film. He is also in talks for the remake of Tamil film Vinodaya Sitam.