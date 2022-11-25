Pawan to pay Rs 1 lakh each to Ippatam villagers

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would hand over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each to the Ippatam villagers whose houses were demolished by the officials for road widening in the first week of November. The Jana Sena chief would hand over the cheques to the beneficiaries at the party office at Mangalagiri on November 27.

Pawan Kalyan had promised Rs 1 lakh compensation to each of the villagers when he visited them after their houses were demolished by the officials. The Jana Sena chief took strong exception to the government for the destruction programme in the village.

He alleged that the government was going for vendetta politics and targeting the Ippatam villagers who have given their lands for the Jana Sena to hold a public meeting in March this year on the occasion of the party formation day.

Meanwhile, the high court had imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on fourteen villagers who had filed a petition in the court challenging demolition. They told the court that the officials have demolished their houses without serving proper notices.

However, during the course of the hearing, the court found that the officials have served notices to the residents in advance. In fact, the advocate for the petitioners also informed the court that notices were given to them on the road widening proposal.

Based on this, the court imposed the penalty stating that the petitioners have misled the court and misused its proceedings. The court also made critical remarks against the villagers for hiding facts in the case while obtaining a stay order on demolition.

It is to be seen if the farmers would pay the court from the money that the Jana Sena chief would pay them or not.