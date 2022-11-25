Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesman, Kommireddy Pattabhiram, on Friday said that a fresh scam involving Rs 1100 crore has come to light in the State.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters Pattabhiram said that the role of the YSRCP MLAs, Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi, in this scandal should be probed both by the State Government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Observing that there is no limit for the financial scandals involving the YSRCP MLAs in this State being ruled by financial extremist, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP spokesman said stories on the ruling party leaders grabbing the lands of the poor and harassing them have been coming to light regularly.

Now, the true colours of a YSRCP MLA, who migrated from the TDP to the now ruling party only for power and to make money, are exposed, Pattabhiram added. Narrating the details of the latest scam, Pattabhiram said that Kodali Nani and Vamsi under the supervision of their close associate, Olupalli Ranga, have formed a bogus unit in the name of Sankalpa Siddhi, through which they amassed Rs 1100 cr. These leaders, who are well aware of their defeat in the coming polls, are making such a huge amount of money only to purchase votes in the next elections, he stated.

This Sankalpa Siddghi and the Ekart India Private Limited are conducting their operations making Gudivada and Gannavaram as headquarters under the supervision of Ranga but Gutta Venugopal Krishna and Gutta Kiran as binamis, Pattabhiram stated. Their initial investment was a mere Rs 1 lakh when they established it on May 17, 2022 but within such a short time they made a whooping Rs 1100 cr, he pointed out.

This thoroughly exposes how Kodali Nani and Vamsi looted the poor and how Volupalli Ranga, who is a close associate of Nani, cheated the public. The agents of the Ekart Pvt Ltd and the Sankalpa Siddhi, cheated the common man by promising Rs 200 payment per day if one invests Rs 20,000 besides paying Rs 60,000 in just 10 months, Pattabhiram explained.