Lokesh finally announces his padayatra

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh on Friday announced his proposed padayatra in the state. He told his party workers at Mangalagiri about his plans and asked the rank and file to make the programme a success.

Lokesh told the party workers that his padayatra would be held from January 27 for 400 days from Kuppam in Chittoor district to Itchapuram in Srikakulam district. Interestingly, his yatra starts at the constituency represented by his father Chandrababu Naidu and ends at the constituency represented by TDP MLA Ashok Bendalam.

Lokesh would walk for four days in his Mangalagiri Assembly constituency and would leave it to the party workers. He had been active in the constituency even after his defeat in the 2019 general election. He is available for his Mangalagiri Assembly constituency at least for three days a week.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is busy making arrangements for his son’s padayatra. He had held a meeting of the party’s young leaders and told them to stand by Lokesh during the padayatra. He also requested the TDP NRI wing to be available for Lokesh’ padayatra in providing the logistics.

Chandrababu Naidu wanted to take up a bus yatra initially but felt that padayatra would be better for Lokesh to reach out to the people. Bus yatra has some limitations while padayatra is open to the people who can walk with the leader.

After prolonged deliberations, Chandrababu Naidu zeroed in on Lokesh padayatra and the leadership is currently busy working on the route map and the strategy.

The party is also organising a back office to handle both the logistics and the communication so as to be available for both the people and the media.