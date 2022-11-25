Kerala court lifts ban on Kantara song

Varaha Roopam happens to be a crucial song for the film Kantara and it is also the soul of the film. Amazon Prime chopped off the song and replaced it after the song has been in a legal tussle. In a sensational move, a Kerala court lifted ban on the Varaha Roopam song and this is a great relief for the makers. Thaikkudam Bridge, a band based in Kerala filed a plagiarism case against the makers of Kantara. The Kerala Court today lifted a ban on the song now and the decision was in favor of the band earlier. The court cited lack of jurisdiction in the case.

We have to wait to see if Amazon Prime replaces Kantara with Varaha Roopam song in the digital version soon. Kantara is a raw and rustic action entertainer that is directed by Rishabh Shetty. He also played the lead role in the film which is backed by KGF makers Hombale Films. The digital version of Kantara is making enough noise all over.