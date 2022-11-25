Pawan Kalyan’s idea for Harish Shankar

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar have been in plans to team up and their second collaboration is titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The film got delayed due to various reasons. There are also strong talks that the duo is working on the remake of Tamil film Theri. Telugu360 has learned that Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar met recently. Pawan pitched an idea to Harish and asked him to work on the script. He gave three months time for Harish Shankar and the talented director is now working on the script. If all goes well, the film will be launched officially early next year.

Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious project. Several new announcements about this film will be made if Harish Shankar’s final draft gets accepted positively by Pawan. More details awaited. Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish. The periodic drama is aimed for summer 2023 release.