Adivi Sesh’ HIT 2 is in demand for Pan India Release

Adivi Sesh has cemented his place in Tollywood as one of the most successful actors and with every film, he is proving again & again that content rich films are always loved by movie lovers.

With the Pan India success of Major the anticipation raised on his next projects in Bollywood as well. Currently, this Major actor is busy promoting for his upcoming release HIT 2, which is slated to hit the screens on December 2nd. Initially, the makers planned to release this film only in Telugu, but after the teaser was released, many requests from the North came in asking for the film to be released in Hindi as well.

After the trailer was released, the anticipation raised to next level, and many Hindi media outlets reported that the film bears an eerie similarity to a recent gruesome murder in Delhi. Considering all these factors, the team is now under pressure to release it in Hindi as well.

In response to netizens’ requests, and considering all the possibilities the makers are strongly considering a release for a Hindi Version by the end of December.

HIT 2 is the second instalment from Dr Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT Verse. Wall Poster Cinema produced the film. ‘Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.